India passes Brazil for world’s second most virus cases

NEW DELHI: India overtook Brazil on Monday as the country with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, even as keymetro train lines re-opened as part of efforts to boost the South Asian nation’s battered economy.

India has emerged in recent weeks as the new global pandemic hotspot, although cases continue to soar across the globe with reported infections worldwide nearing 27 million and deaths surpassing 880,000. France, Israel and Australia were among the nations forced in recent days to extend travel restrictions or impose new ones to try and contain fresh surges.

India, home to some of the world’s most densely populated cities, has been reporting the highest single-day rises in the world and on Monday it confirmed a new record of nearly 91,000 new cases.

Infections have now risen above 4.2 million, surpassing Brazil’s total and making India’s tally the second-highest behind the United States’ 6.25 million.However, with India’s economy imploding following months of travel restrictions, authorities pressed on with risky reignition plans.

The metro in the capital New Delhi began reopening on Monday after a five-month shutdown and 12 other cities restarted subway services. Authorities imposed strict rules on the trains, with masks, social distancing and temperature checks mandatory.

New European spikes — For total deaths worldwide, the United States has the most with more than 188,000, followed by Brazil with 126,000. India is next with about 71,000 fatalities. Britain, one of the worst-hit countries at the start of the pandemic, is also battling another spike.