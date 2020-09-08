PESHAWAR: The mother of Mohammad Sajjad, circulation in-charge of Dawn newspaper in Peshawar, and former journalist Mohammad Ali Khan, passed away after a protracted illness. Funeral prayer was offered at Sethi Town and she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard. A large number of journalists, well-wishers and relatives attended the last funeral rites of the deceased. Dua for the departed soul is being offered at the family residence, located in Ghani Colony, near Children Hospital, Sethi Town, Old Haji Camp, GT Road.