Importance of Right to Information Act underlined

DIR: The Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) a non-governmental organization, arranged one-day awareness seminar with the collaboration of Pakistan Information Commission in Upper Dir on Monday.

Chief Information Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Azam, Information Commissioners Fawad Malik and Zahid Abdullah along with Didar Khan of the CGPA, Khesrow Shah and Hashmat khan talked over the importance of the Right to Information Act.

They said the Information Commission had started an awareness session in the country aimed at making people aware of the access to information. They said the “The Right to Information” was a great step by the previous government as the people have been given the right to ask any department for information and record.