Mandviwalla visits dissident PPP leader

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Deputy Chairman od Senate Saleem Mandviwalla visited the residence of the party’s dissident leader Misbahuddin.

Senior PPP leaders, including Rahimdad Khan, Ziaullah Afridi, Liaquat Shabab, Aurangzeb Khan and others also accompanied Saleem Mandviwalla and heard grievances of the dissident leader.

Saleem Mandviwalla conveyed the message of party chairman to Misbahuddin.He said the central leadership was aware of the grievances of dissident workers and he would also visit them.

Misbahuddin thanked the central and provincial leaders for visiting his residence. He said he had conveyed his grievances to the party central leadership and he had been assured that these would be addressed.