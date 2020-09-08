close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
September 8, 2020

Introduction of uniform curriculum stressed

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The government has been urged to implement a uniform curriculum and make Urdu as the medium of instruction in all the educational institutions in line with the constitution and courts’ decisions.

The demand was made at a seminar here on Monday. It was arranged by Tanzim-e-Asatiza Pakistan, a representative organization of the teachers.The seminar was followed by a peace walk to press the government to accept the demands.Provincial president of the organization Khairullah Hawari in his address on the occasion said that the English language should be replaced by Urdu as medium of instruction in all the educational institutions. He welcomed the government decision for announcing unified curriculum for all the educational institutions.

