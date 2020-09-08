Mohmand Jirga rejects notices to Khassadars

GHALLANAI: The jirga of tribal elders on Monday rejected the district police officer’s notices to Khassadars and said that the official should first release the withheld salaries to the personnel.

Speaking at the consultative jirga-cum-protest camp held at Ghallanai, the headquarters of Mohmand tribal district, Malik Nadir Manan Mohmand, Malik Sahibdad Halimzai, Malik Ameer Nawaz and others said that merging the Khassadars and Levies into the police had created problems for the elders, who had served the area and people during militancy and terrorism.

They said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of police had stopped the salaries of the Khassadars for the last two months.The jirga elders said that they were in contact with the high-ups to find a viable solution to the longstanding issue but in the meantime, the DPO issued notices at the tehsil level ordering the Khassadars to come for performing their duties.

The elders rejected the DPO notices and said the Khassadars would not come for the duty as they were busy in jirga to devise a strategy for the future line of action. They warned of holding a sit-in outside the DPO office in Ghallanai if the notices were not withdrawn forthwith.