Equipment provided to Mansehra hospital

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has provided four ventilators, eight oxygenated beds and surgical equipment to establish the intensive care unit (ICU) at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

“We are going to establish the first-ever ICU facility in upper parts of Hazara,” medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Shahzad Ali Khan told reporters here on Monday.Flanked by the head of the Orthopaedic Departmental Dr Abdul Haleem Tanoli, Dr Shahzad said that Secretary Health Imtiaz Ali Shah and the Director-General Health Dr Niaz paid a surprise visit to the hospital and supplied it with an ultrasound machine and a portable X-ray unit for the facility. “The tendering process for the installation of the central oxygen system, waste management plant and electro-medical equipment is also in the final stage,” he added.Dr Shahzad said that the hospital had been destroyed in by October 8, 2005 earthquake and was later got reconstructed by the government of Saudi Arabia.