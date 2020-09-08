QWP questions plantation drive transparency

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday said the so-called Billion Tree Tsunami Project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was confined to the paperwork.

Addressing a gathering at Turangzai here, he said the claims about the success of the project could be judged from the figures recently published in a section of the press.On the occasion, scores of workers from the Awami National Party and PTI, including Umara Jan, Karimullah, Bismillah Jan, Khairullah, Bilal Khan, Munsif Khan and others announced joining the QWP along with family members and supporters.

They reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to work for strengthening the party at the grassroots.Sikandar Sherpao said that wrong figures were shared with the people about the so-called plantation drive to deceive the nation, demanding a probe into the anomalies in the project for wasting taxpayers’ money.

About the cultivation of hemp, he added the PTI government could not work for the uplift of the people and it was now taking such steps. “This government is like a rudderless ship, which is bound to sink anytime,” he commented. He said that the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power. “The PTI leadership is not sincere with the nation,” he believed.