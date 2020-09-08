Journalists continue protest against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: Members of the journalist community continued their protest on Monday against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards as they gathered outside the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV offices.They chanted slogans against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Farmanullah Jan, Ihtesham Toru, Gulzar Khan, Gohar Ali and others.The speakers slammed the government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on March 12 on cooked-up charges and keeping him behind bars for the last 180 days.

They alleged that the Jang Media Group and its head Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman were being victimised for not compromising on objectivity in journalism.The protesters said that the government had failed in providing relief to the masses who were suffering because of price hike and other problems.The speakers criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a more than 30 years old case.

They said that the NAB was not taking any action against the ruling party members despite their alleged involvement in corrupt practices. They demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. —Bureau report