Renowned architect Naeem Pasha awarded

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on behalf of the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, conferred the civil award of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on renowned architect Naeem Pasha at a ceremony here at the Governor’s House on Monday.

Naeem Pasha belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and received the civil award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in recognition of the achievements in the field of architecture, art and painting. Besides, members of the provincial cabinet, parliamentarians, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi, administrative Secretaries, relatives of the recipient of the award attended the ceremony.