close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
September 8, 2020

Renowned architect Naeem Pasha awarded

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 8, 2020

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on behalf of the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, conferred the civil award of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on renowned architect Naeem Pasha at a ceremony here at the Governor’s House on Monday.

Naeem Pasha belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and received the civil award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in recognition of the achievements in the field of architecture, art and painting. Besides, members of the provincial cabinet, parliamentarians, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi, administrative Secretaries, relatives of the recipient of the award attended the ceremony.

Latest News

More From Peshawar