KMU extends entry test date to Oct 18

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) has extended the date of medical and dental entry test to October 18 with the approval of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Islamabad and the provincial government.

The date was extended after the approval of the chief minister in the light of the orders of the government to conduct examinations and tests in open spaces instead of indoor halls.It is worth mentioning that in view of the concerns of spread of coronavirus, the government has directed the relevant departments as well as institutions to conduct ETEA entrance test as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) circulated by relevant departments.

It is expected that over 50,000 candidates would take the entry test to be held in 70 centres in 15 cities of the province. Due to fear of cancellation of the entrance test due to inclement weather, it has been decided to conduct the test on October 18 in the open spaces and halls of various government educational institutions.

It is pertinent to mention that under the SOPs for conducting the entrance test, instructions have been issued to the students, examination and security personnel to wear masks, ensure the physical distance of six feet and to conduct the test in open and airy places.

Meanwhile, the registration for the test has started as per the schedule from August 24 while the registration process will continue till September 21 after the extension of the test date.