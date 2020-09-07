Missing Persons Commission takes notice of SECP official’s disappearance

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Missing Persons Commission Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has taken notice of alleged disappearance of Joint Director Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Sajid Gondal and sought report from secretary Interior Minister and IG Islamabad.

The chairman of the commission has also invited the family on Wednesday for personal hearing in Missing Persons Commission Headquarters in Islamabad.

The SECP official Sajid Gondal went missing on Thursday evening. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday ordered law enforcement agencies to recover Sajid Gondal today (Monday)