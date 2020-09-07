Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Abidi sb, I am in last semester of my BBA Hons. I want to study Supply Chain Management (SCM) in future by doing masters and want to do PhD in it. Your suggestion is requested about the scope in this field. (Tafweez Akram Randhawa, Gujranwala)

Ans: Let me tell you that Supply Chain Management is a very popular and emerging subject area. UK offers masters in Supply Chain Management. To study this, one must have a 4-year bachelor’s degree with at least a high second class. Once you complete your SCM, you should gain a few years’ practical experience before starting a PhD in a relevant topic.

Q2: Sir, I am doing job as an accountant in a company. I want to study LLB and practice law. Can you please advise me how I can study law without attending classes as I cannot leave job. Your expert suggestion would be highly appreciated. (Fazal Muneer Shah, Peshawar)

Ans: Law is a good choice and I would advise you to study Corporate Law or Tax Law as you are an accountant. I don’t think you would be able to find many institutes in Peshawar but definitely you can surf through internet and find such institutions who offer Corporate Law and you can study without leaving your workplace.

Q3: Sir, I have done specialisation in Marketing. Can you please guide me in which company I can apply for internship in Marketing and how I can apply? If you can, explain procedure for applying? (Fawad Zaheer, Karachi)

Ans: Before applying, I would advise you to develop a better CV/ Resume. As you have made up your mind to specialise in marketing, you need to elaborate on the areas in your Bachelors related to Marketing for the reader to engage. Once you have made up a better resume, you can then start shooting this to the HR departments of the multinationals exploring the opportunities of both paid and unpaid internships. If you are above average student, surely a good company will respond.

Q4: Respected sir, I am a BSC Telecom Engineering graduate. I am confused whether I should do further study or I should apply for any job? Please advise me. (Naghman Rasheed – Multan)

Ans: The best option would be to spend a few years in industry and get some working experience before looking at further studies. This will help build up a base and foundation to explore whether you should specialise in the same area or diversify towards management.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).