PML-Q for revival of 1965-like spirit to face challenges

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in their messages on the Defence of Pakistan Day have said that nation should pledge to work with renewed spirit, enthusiasm and determination for progress and prosperity of the country.

The PML-Q central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi in his tweet paid salute to the martyrs, defenders of the soil and felicitations to fellow countrymen.

The PML-Q leaders said that for facing the challenges confronting the nation and the country there is need to revive the spirit of 6 September, 1965 so that no enemy could dare to cast an evil eye on Pakistan in the presence of Pak Army. The day of 6 September is reflective of great sacrifices and importance of Pak armed forces for defending and safeguarding the motherland. They said, "This day reminds us of our martyrs because of whose sacrifices we are breathing in an independent atmosphere today, thanks to Almighty Allah the defence of Pakistan is in the strong hands, we salute the sacrifices and courage of the Pak Army." They said enemies of Pakistan should not remain in any misgivings. They said, "Today every Pakistani is standing with the Kashmiris, India must end committing oppression on the Kashmiris, right of self-determination in accordance with the UN Resolution will have to be given to the Kashmiris and slogan of "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan" is soon going to become a reality," they concluded.