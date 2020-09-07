4 cops among 8 gang rape minor in India

BHUBANESWAR, India: A minor girl was allegedly gang raped by police personnel at gunpoint in the state capital during lockdown around two months ago. The matter came to light after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the Mahila Police Station on Sunday, foreign media reported.

As per the complaint, the minor girl, a resident of Infocity police station area here, was raped by eight persons, including police personnel deployed on COVID-19 lockdown duty here around two months ago. Finding the girl alone, they took turns to rape her at gunpoint in an isolated area here. They had also threatened her to kill her if she discloses the matter to anyone.

As per the victim’s family, the girl was under depression after the incident and did not share her plight before due to fear. After she disclosed it recently, her father went to Infocity police station to lodge a complaint five days ago. However, cops there referred him to Mahila Police Station.

Separately in a shocking incident, a girl who tested positive for coronavirus was sexually molested by an ambulance driver in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala. The 20-year-old girl was abused while she was being taken to the first line COVID-19 care centre at Panthalam. The police arrested the 108 ambulance driver Noufal, aged 29, a native of Kayamkulam in connection with the incident happened during the wee hours of Sunday morning, according to reports by regional media.

According to reports, there were two women patients in the ambulance and one of them was dropped at the Kozhencherry government district hospital, as per the instruction of health authorities. The driver took the second woman to the first line treatment centre and when the vehicle reached deserted area, the accused sexually molested her.

The girl reported the incident after reaching the treatment centre and lodged complaint with the police. The police took the victim's statement and took the accused into custody. The girl has been lodged in a special room at the centre while Noufal is under quarantine in the police station. Medical examination of the victim has been conducted.