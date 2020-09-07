CJCSC meets Chines defence minister in Moscow

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on a two days official visit to Moscow, held a meeting with General Wei Fenghe, China's Minister of National Defence, on the sidelines of Defence and Security Cooperation Conference at SCO Forum.

Matters related to changing geostrategic environment and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ‘Iron Brotherhood’ and ‘All-Weather’ friendship with continued efforts to forge deeper strategic ties for a shared future and security vision.