Govt fails to introduce reforms in power sector, claims ICST

ISLAMABAD: The founder of Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders (ICST), Shahid Rasheed Butt on Sunday said government is adding Rs45 billion per month to the circular debt which is unsustainable.

He said the government has failed to introduce any reforms in the power sector which has become a grave threat to the economic stability of the country.

In a statement, Shahid Rasheed Butt said that last year top government functionaries claimed that circular debt was Rs38 billion per month during the PML-N rule which has been reduced to Rs8 to 10 billion.

However, the current government added Rs538 billion to the circular debt in the last two years with the addition of Rs45 billion per month in the debt pushing it above Rs2.1 trillion which is a record. He said that the government has broken the record of the PML-N-led government.

Shahid demanded a complete ban on creating of new districts as it is not beneficial for the masses or economy.

“Establishing new districts satisfy the ego of the politicians and burden the national exchequer by almost 2 to 3 billion rupees which is wastage of resources,” he said.

The business leader said that different governments have created around 40 unnecessary districts to please their party leaders, burdening the exchequer by almost Rs100 billion annually which could have been used to improve the quality of life of people.

He said that important issues like health, education, clean drinking water and sanitation are ignored to make symbolic mega projects and new districts for popularity which is wastage of scarce resources.