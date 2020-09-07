AJK PM pays tribute to Pak Army martyrs

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has paid glowing tributes to the great scarifies rendered by the martyrs of Pakistan Army who laid down their lives for the defense of the mother land.

Addressing a function to mark the defense day of Pakistan here on Sunday, he said the Pakistan Army has given unparalleled sacrifices and demonstrated unprecedented spirit of courage and commitment for the defense of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

The prime minister said that supreme sacrifices offered by our heroes for the defense of mother land against aggression of the enemy is an unforgettable example in history and will be remembered till the Day of Judgment.