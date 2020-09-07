PTI to field strong candidates in upcoming AJK elections

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Sunday called on Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee here at the PTI Central Secretariat and discussed a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

During the meeting, it was decided to field the candidates with strong political credentials, public popularity and strong ties with the people. Both leaders also discussed important issues related to the formation of a high-level parliamentary board to determine the candidates and the strategy in detail to win upcoming elections,

says a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department.

Nyazee said on the occasion that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become the most popular political force in Azad Jammu and Kashmir while the people of the state are rapidly embracing the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A large number of people and political personalities from all over Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he noted, want to join the party, however, PTI will only welcome competent, credible, capable and well-respected political figures into the party and will field strong candidates in elections after evaluation from a powerful parliamentary board.

Nyazee said that after fielding strong candidates and winning elections, PTI aims at emerging as the sole majority party in elections and form a strong government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir which would be responsible for the welfare and development of the people of Kashmir and become their voice in the world ultimately.

Member Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and General Secretary PTI Azad Jammu and Kashmir Majid Khan also attended the meeting.

In his special message issued on the occasion of Defence Day, Nyazee said that September 6 is the true reflection of the courage and bravery of the nation's defenders. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pays tribute to the brave soldiers who have defended the country with their blood.