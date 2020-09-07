MPA opens road project

TIMERGARA: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption Malik Shafiullah on Sunday said that he had distributed his annual development plan (ADP) funds equally among all village councils in his constituency with the consultation of party workers.

He was addressing a party gathering at Khat Kaly Talash after inaugurating a Rs10 million project of a road leading to Aminabad Soghalay.

The lawmaker said the elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members from Dir would fulfil all promises made with the masses during the last election campaign. About development projects in his constituency, MPA Shafiullah said the PTI government had approved funds for the Timergara Medical College, Rs46.8 billion for the Kalpani-Talash bypass road and Rs700 million for Timergara city beautification. He said the District Headquarter Hospital at Timergara had been given the status of a teaching hospital and it would be provided professors once classes started.