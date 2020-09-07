Amina Janjua pays tribute to sacrifices of Pak Army

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Defence day of Pakistan, Chairperson of Pakistan Defence of Human Rights Amina Masood Janjua paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the Pak Army soldiers.

She said this day marks the exceptional professionalism of Pakistan Army when they protected Lahore from Indian attack carried out in the wee hours of 6th September, 1965. Where this day symbolises bravery of Pakistani soldiers, there it is also a historical example of unity of nation, she said in a press release.

Amina also said that we should respect and cherish the gift of liberty and freedom bestowed upon us in the form of Pakistan and we need to be ever prepared for the internal and external threats. “The 1965 war is a lesson never to be forgotten that wars can only be fought and won through backing of the army by the whole nation,” she said.