Shahbaz pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said the Defence Day is a commemoration of insurmountable unity of the nation against the enemy.

In his message to the nation on Defence Day, Shahbaz said this day is a message to all enemies of Pakistan that every step and every hand intended to harm Pakistan will be decapitated. He paid rich tribute to the martyrs, brave and unrelenting Pakistanis. He said the invaluable sacrifices by the martyrs for the safety, security and defence of motherland cannot be forgotten. He saluted the heroes of the September war who ripped the enemy’s evil plans to shreds.

This day teaches us that if the nation remains united it can demolish any plan of the enemy. This day demands that Pakistan be made an economic powerhouse, developed and prosperous, he added.