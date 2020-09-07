Links to 2017 Jeddah attack: Saudi Arabia sentences three to death

RIYADH: A Saudi court has sentenced three people to death for their involvement in an attack in Jeddah when two men blew themselves up after a shootout with police, state-run Al Ekhbariya television said on Sunday.

In 2017, Saudi security forces surrounded a house in Jeddah and exchanged fire with two men with ties to Islamic State, who blew themselves up.

The court convicted the three on terrorism-related charges including possessing explosives, Ekhbariya said.

The ruling said the defendants supported Islamic State and planned to kill members of the security forces, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.