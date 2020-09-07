Change in parents’ comfort while sending children to school: study

ISLAMABAD: The latest nationwide tracking research on COVID-19 in Pakistan by IPSOS reveals drastic change in parents’ comfort while sending children back to school since June.

The research shows 80 percent opposition to schools’ reopening in June has reduced to only 37 percent in August. The trend is same across the board.

The research released on Sunday shows awareness level above coronavirus among the public was highest in April, it has been stagnant since then, now seems to be settling at 86 percent.

It shows that three in four Pakistanis find local news channels to be most trustworthy source of information for COVID-19 updates, followed by religious places. Twitter maintains its minimal role in last many months.

The snap poll shows that with reopening of businesses and economy, there’s slight increases in public concerns for themselves, family members and community. However, concerns are at their ever-lowest level on a country level, since pandemic start in February.

The study from August 18-23 shows that one in three Pakistanis are fearing second wave of COVID-19, mainly because people are not following preventive measures (62 percent). 46 percent Pakistanis believe that corona may strike back because it is coming again all over the world, 39 percent say people have started to physically interact with each other now, and 38 percent respondents say it is because markets are now opening early and closing late.

It finds that Pakistanis seem to getting too relaxed on COVID-19 preventive SOPs. Half of them feel comfortable in socialising with relatives and friends while others ready eating out and public travelling.

Four in five Pakistanis have now been able to completely resume their business/employment activities.

The study shows that even after discovery of COVID-19 vaccine, majority of Pakistanis (63 percent) seem not eager to get vaccinated. Rs300 is acceptable average price they are willing to pay. Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets.