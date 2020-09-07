close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
September 7, 2020

Govt decides to postpone NA, Senate sessions for one week

September 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to postpone the sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate.

Sources said that the sessions have been postponed due to engagements of the parliamentarians in the wake of the ongoing flood relief operation in the country.

PM Imran Khan held a discussion with Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on the approval of FATF laws. The also discussed on the flood situation in the country. The NA session will be held at 4:30pm on Sept 14 while the Senate at 10:30am on Sept 15.

