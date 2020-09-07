Youth drowns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A youth drowned in Ravi River near Suggian Bridge and China Park on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jamal, 25, son of Khan Muhammad of Afghan Colony. The body was handed over to his heirs. Yet in another incident, a man fell into the Ravi River near Mohlanwal village. Rescuers could not trace the man till the filing of this report.