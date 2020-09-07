close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
Youth drowns

Lahore

 
A youth drowned in Ravi River near Suggian Bridge and China Park on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jamal, 25, son of Khan Muhammad of Afghan Colony. The body was handed over to his heirs. Yet in another incident, a man fell into the Ravi River near Mohlanwal village. Rescuers could not trace the man till the filing of this report.

