Mon Sep 07, 2020
Newsdesk
September 7, 2020

S Arabia sentences three to death over links to 2017 Jeddah attack

World

DUBAI: A Saudi court has sentenced three people to death for their involvement in an attack in Jeddah when two men blew themselves up after a shootout with police, state-run Al Ekhbariya television said on Sunday.

In 2017, Saudi security forces surrounded a house in Jeddah and exchanged fire with two men with ties to Islamic State, who blew themselves up. The court convicted the three on terrorism-related charges including possessing explosives, Ekhbariya said. The ruling said the defendants supported Islamic State and planned to kill members of the security forces, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.

