Budget, curriculum being made by enemies: JI chief

PESHAWAR: Jamaal-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that all records of corruption have been broken in the current government.

Addressing a public gathering for upholding the sanctity of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (SAW) here on Sunday, he said: "Corrupt people are sitting in cabinet. It is a matter of shame that the bank balances and sugar mills of ministers and advisers are one the rise." Sirajul Haq said that the budget and curriculum of the country were being made by the enemies and the so-called rulers were helpless before them. He also condemned the rulers for making legislation under World Bank's pressure with regard to FATF. About sanctity of Holy Prophet and finality of prophethood, the JI chief said that every Muslim was ready to sacrifice everything for upholding the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Attended by a large number of people, the gathering was also addressed by provincial chief of the party Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Maulana Mohammad Ismail and others.