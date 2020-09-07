Man deprived of gold

PESHAWAR: A resident of Punjab was shot and injured as robbers snatched gold worth Rs2 million from him on GT Road late Saturday night.Police said one Muhammad Arshad was taken to hospital when robbers injured him after snatching gold from him. The gold was said to be worth Rs2 million. Meanwhile, police have arrested three persons who introduced themselves as officials of a sensitive agency. An official said that a police party stopped a car with tinted windows on Kohat Road. The three passengers of the car tried to dodge the police by introducing themselves as a secret agency’s officials.