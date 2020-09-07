close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2020

Commits suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2020

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A 40-year-old mentally-retarded woman committed suicide on Sunday. Shabana Bibi of Mohalla Kanjuan hanged herself with a ceiling fan and died.

SUGAR SMUGGLING FOILED: Authorities Sunday foiled the smuggling of sugar to Sindh at Sindh-Punjab check post. The authorities confiscated two containers of sugar that were destined for Sindh.

