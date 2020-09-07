Commits suicide

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A 40-year-old mentally-retarded woman committed suicide on Sunday. Shabana Bibi of Mohalla Kanjuan hanged herself with a ceiling fan and died.

SUGAR SMUGGLING FOILED: Authorities Sunday foiled the smuggling of sugar to Sindh at Sindh-Punjab check post. The authorities confiscated two containers of sugar that were destined for Sindh.