Armed forces our pride: minister

MULTAN: Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said the Defence Day is an important day in country’s history as our brave armed forces and masses achieved great victory against enemy. We are thankful to Almighty Allah for this great victory. Our brave forces along with masses foil the nefarious designs of the enemy. The provincial minister expressed these views in a special message on occasion of Defence Day. The enemy faced humiliating defeat, he said and added that armed forces were our pride and the whole nation was standing by them. Every individual is ready to sacrifice for cause of dear homeland, he maintained. The minister said the Defence Day is being celebrated with zeal and zest at national level.