PTI lawmakers taking credit for Opp’s scheme: ANP leader

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) city chapter on Sunday staged a protest against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for taking credit of the development schemes started by opposition lawmakers in their constituencies.

Speaking at the protest rally, ANP provincial spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had adopted a habit of placing inaugural plaques on the schemes of their party government.

Samar Haroon Bilour said that the special assistant to chief minister on Local Government and a federal lawmaker from the ruling party had been putting the inauguration plaques with their names in Wazir Bagh despite the fact that the scheme was not initiated by them.

She said the government had adopted the habit of claiming the projects that had been started by previous governments or members of other parties.

She claimed that the scheme was made possible due to her efforts but an MNA of the ruling party inaugurated the scheme.

She said that after the 18th Amendment, the provincial and central affairs had been separated, adding that the federal lawmaker was unaware that a scheme completed with provincial funds could not be claimed by the federal lawmaker.

She said that the locals of the area knew about the political point scoring of the ruling party leaders and rejected them. She said that her party was the true representative of the people in the province.