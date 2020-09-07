‘FDA to be made more vibrant’

FAISALABAD: MPA Ch Lateef Nazar on Sunday took charge as chairman of the FDA here.

He was given warm welcome by the officers and staff when he reached the FDA Complex. FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Additional Director General Amir Aziz, members of Governing Body Ch Javed Sharif, Majid Hussain and others were also present. Lateef Nazar thanked the officers and the staff of the FDA for giving enthusiastic welcome to him. He said that he FDA would be made more vibrant and strengthened for raising the quality of services.

He said that the government had focused its attention on making the public institutions in line with the modern requirements and a number of measures were being taken for introducing revolutionary reforms as par the futuristic approach. The FDA chairman said that doors of his office would be opened for every citizen and new development projects would be conceived to achieve the goal of new development era.

MEETING: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Sunday chaired a meeting of the District Planning and Design Committee here. The DC said that the maps for construction of commercial buildings and applications for approval for use of the land concerned on commercial basis should be cleared in accordance with the land ownership issues, revenue records and prevailing conditions.

RS 13B FOR MEGA PROJECTS: Under the Punjab Chief Minister’s development package, different mega projects will be completed with Rs 13 billion funds here.

In this connection, a meeting was held in which Commissioner Ishrat Ali and DC Muhammad Ali briefed the parliaments on the proposed projects of the Wasa, Higher Education, health and other sectors. The commissioner said that the schemes proposed by the parliamentarians.