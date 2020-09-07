Protest continues against anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: Residents of the Rehmanabad area of the Federal B Area held a protest demonstration on Sunday to voice their reservations against the anti-encroachment operation under way in Karachi.

Scores of Rehmanabad residents gathered at Gulberg’s Tahir Villa Chowrangi for their protest, which caused a massive gridlock as they blocked the flow of traffic for hours by placing tyres on the road.

The protesters said they had been living in the surroundings of the Gujjar Nullah for years, but no government official had ever stopped them from constructing their homes.

They accused government officials of taking bribes from them when they had been building their houses, saying that now the same government officials were claiming that the residents were living illegally and that their homes would be demolished.

The protesters demanded that alternative houses be provided to the affected people. They also demanded strict action against the government officials who allowed them to live there after taking money from them.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers officials, reached the site of the protest to disperse the locals peacefully. No untoward incident was reported to have taken place.

On Saturday too the people living along the Gujjar Nullah had held a protest demonstration against the anti-encroachment operation being carried out in their localities.

Scores of people living in the surroundings of the storm water drain gathered near the Cafe Piyala and blocked the flow of traffic for hours, setting tyres on fire on the road.

On Friday the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in coordination with the District Central administration had cleared 100-foot width of the drain.

KMC Anti-Encroachments Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said that 100-foot width along the drain was cleared in Liaquatabad No. 4, Hasan Colony, the Federal C Area, the Teen Hatti bridge and Khamosh Colony on the directives of the Supreme Court.

According to North Nazimabad Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Saleem, a survey of houses on the Gujjar Nullah was being conducted through GPS mapping and a mobile application. Up to four survey teams of the District Central administration surveyed houses to be demolished on the drain.

District Central Deputy Commissioner Bux Dharejo said that the original 210-foot width of the Gujjar Nullah would be revived. As for the demolition of houses and construction of road on both sides of the drain, he said that it was in the planning stage and that the Sindh government would take a decision in that regard.

He, however, stressed that no one would be abandoned in the demolition exercise. “All households will be rehabilitated.” In the meantime, those living on the banks of the drain held a protest against the survey near the Cafe Piyala, blocking the road connecting Gulberg and North Nazimabad.

They said they had been living in the area since 40 years. A protester said he was born on the bank of the Gujjar Nullah. “When our parents and grandparents constructed these houses, no one stopped us. Now we have electricity, water and gas connections. How can we be illegal?”

On Thursday the District Central administration had surveyed around 600 establishments illegally built on the Gujjar Nullah that had caused its surrounding areas to be inundated during the recent torrential rains in Karachi.

Dharejo said the survey would take a week to complete because the administration was collecting data on all the encroachments, including houses and commercial units, built on the storm water drain.

He said the survey was conducted on three strips: from Nala Stop to Cafe Piyala, to the Ziauddin Hospital and to Lyari. “After it is completed, the report will be sent to the Sindh government to prepare a plan for the relocation of these people before these structures are demolished to reclaim the nullah’s land.”

Meanwhile, scores of people living in the surroundings of the Gujjar Nullah near Cafe Piyala gathered on the road in the Gulberg neighbourhood to hold a protest against the ongoing anti-encroachment operation.

The protesters, which included women and children, shouted slogans and demanded that the government provide them with alternative homes. They also disrupted the flow of vehicular traffic by placing tyres on the road, causing a massive traffic jam from the Water Board roundabout towards Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi.

However, the locals ended their protest after the authorities concerned as well as a heavy contingent of law enforcers carried out peaceful negotiations with them. No untoward incident was reported due to the demonstration.