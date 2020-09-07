close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2020

Our Correspondent
BUREWALA: A man was electrocuted at Chak 471/EB here on Sunday. Reportedly, Muhammad Safdar accidentally touched a livewire while operating a motor pump. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot. Body found: An unidentified dead body of a youth was found from a canal here on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police recovered the body and sent to a hospital for postmortem. The police have started investigation.

