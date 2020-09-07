Two murdered in Malakwal

MALAKWAL: Two people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents here on Saturday night. Reportedly, Muhammad Akram of Basti Makhdoom had married his daughter Rukhsana Kausar with Adil Bhatti of Jarra in the jurisdiction of Gojra police some three months back. However, Adil died some one month ago. Akram told the police that Iftikhar Bhatti of the same locality contracted marriage with Rukhsana some 16 days back. Akram alleged that accused Iftikhar wanted to grab the property of Rukhsana. On the day of the incident, Iftikhar along with his brother and an accomplice allegedly killed his daughter and later burnt her dead body, Akram alleged.