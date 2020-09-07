DC visits THQ Hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the THQ Hospital Kharian and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients. The DC expressed his anger and displeasure over absence of X-Ray technician there. He directed the MS to ensure the presence of all staff according to the roaster.