close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2020

DC visits THQ Hospital

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2020

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the THQ Hospital Kharian and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients. The DC expressed his anger and displeasure over absence of X-Ray technician there. He directed the MS to ensure the presence of all staff according to the roaster.

Latest News

More From Pakistan