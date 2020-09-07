Citizens protest against choked sewerage

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of local residents of Kamalia's Canal View Colony staged a protest against choked sewerage on Chichawatni-Toba Road on Sunday.

The protesters disrupted traffic for two hours. Talking to reporters, they said dirty water is stagnant in streets as relevant authorities are ignoring their pleas.

They said even dirty water has entered the main mosque and houses of the residents. Rana Muhammad Ehsan, a protester, accused influential people of disrupting the drainage system. The Assistant Commissioner (AC) held talks with the protesters and assured them that their issue will be resolved at the earliest.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Kamalia on Sunday. Muhammad Awais of Pahglanwala told police that some unidentified assailants had shot dead his brother Muhammad Umer.