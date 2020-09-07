Shibli condemns murder of journalist

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of journalist Shaheena Shaheen.

In a tweet the minister said tragic incident of the murder of journalist Shaheena Shaheen was very sad and reprehensible. He said the government strongly believed in freedom of expression and protection of journalists was its responsibility.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, he said the government would fulfil its responsibility and bring the culprits to justice.

Meanwhile Senator Shibli Faraz says, “We present salute to our Shuhada and Ghazis who sacrificed their lives for the protection defence and security of their motherland.”

In his video message on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day the information minister said, “Today we also renew pledge that Pakistan stands firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will always stand with them.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue advocacy of innocent Kashmiri people at every forum. He said Pakistan will continue to extend vigorous political moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.