Pak navy can give befitting reply to enemy’s misadventure: Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has assured the nation that Pakistan Navy is fully capable and prepared to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy across the entire spectrum of maritime threat. This he stated on the 55th anniversary of Defence Day of Pakistan which was celebrated by Pakistan Navy with reverence and effervescent spirit. The day was observed to commemorate supreme sacrifices of the country’s Armed Forces, Shuhada, Ghazis and national heroes who stood against the enemy with unparalleled display of unity and tenacity during 1965 Pakistan-India war. The CNS, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis who remained undeterred by the size of the enemy and foiled its nefarious designs with grit, courage and honour. On this day, nation acknowledges sacrifices of its gallant and resilient soldiers, sailors and airmen who defended the ideological and geographical frontiers of their motherland.

Admiral Abbasi urged that this day being a symbol of courage, resolve, sacrifice and national integrity demands a pledge to work selflessly and to adhere resolutely to the Quaid’s great principles by anchoring strong faith in Allah SWT.

The day dawned with special prayers offered in all naval mosques for preservation of integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. Quran Khawani was held for interminable peace of Shuhada of the 1965 war.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi laid floral wreath at Shuhada’s Monument at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, interacted with the families of Shuhada and offered Fateha. Wreath laying ceremonies and Fateha Khawani were also held at Shuhada’s memorials at Field Command Headquarters.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all naval units and establishments wherein Commanding Officers of all units and establishments addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted significance of the day. All ships and establishments were decorated and illuminated in accordance with naval traditions. Other activities of the day included various colorful sports activities and Defence Day fishing boats rallies/races at Gwadar and Creeks area.