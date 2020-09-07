Nation needs Sept 6 spirit to make Jinnah’s Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said no enemy could defeat a nation so united in purpose as was in 1965 war and that it was this spirit we needed today to make Jinnah’s Pakistan.

In a tweet in connection with the Defence Day of Pakistan, he said, “As we pay homage to our war heroes today, I still recall, as a 13 yr old, the 1965 war vividly. Can never forget the unity when nation stood resolutely as one against the enemy. No enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose. It's this spirit we need today to make Jinnah's Pak.

The prime minister said in the glorious history of Pakistan, September 6 was celebrated as a symbol of the courage, determination and selfless sacrifice of our brave armed forces.

“On this day 55 years ago, our Pakistan Army officers, soldiers, navy soldiers and air force falcons proved to the world along with the ‘ghayoor’ Pakistani nation that they were always ready to defend the motherland at all costs.

The nation and the armed forces have proved that volume is not important; it is the passion, enthusiasm and bravery that matters the most. “By repealing Articles 370 and 35A, India has not only violated the UN Charter, but also imposed terror and fear on innocent Kashmiris. India is also showing aggression at the Line of Control and these provocations are aimed at diverting world's attention from atrocities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He noted that Pakistan was a champion of peace but it should not be considered as our weakness.

The world must realize that our desire for peace is for the economic well-being and prosperity of the people of South Asia. We need to work together for peace and for a bright future of future generations. Our determined nation and the brave armed forces have repeatedly proved that they are fully capable of defending the country and are fully prepared to face any situation.

“On this occasion of September 6, let us all salute our martyrs and conquerors as well as renew our resolve to defend Pakistan, its security and our people with the same spirit of determination, unwavering courage and invincible spirit. We will protect sovereignty at all costs, as demonstrated by the martyrs and conquerors of the 1965 war,” he said.