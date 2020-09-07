484 new corona cases in 24 hours in country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases across the country Sunday was recorded 6,269 as 484 more persons tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), two corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals died Saturday. No COVID-19-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 85 ventilators elsewhere in country, out of 1920 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied. Some 25,384 tests were conducted Saturday, including 9,738 in Sindh, 9,087 in Punjab, 2,801 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,689 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 435 in Balochistan, 348 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 286 in AJK. Around 285,898 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country, making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 298,509 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,327, Balochistan 13,229, GB 2,979, ICT 15,734, KP 36,591, Punjab 97,166 and Sindh 130,483. About 6,342 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,422 in Sindh, two of them Friday, 2,210 in Punjab, two of them Saturday, 1,255 in KP, 175 in ICT 144, 71 in GB and 65 in AJK. A total of 2,757,709 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with facilities for fighting COVID-19. Some 1,025 corona patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.