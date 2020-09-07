Politics begins on Karachi package: Centre, Sindh kick off claims, counter-claims

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said the federal government will bear 62 percent of the total amount of Rs1,100 billion announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), while the remaining 38% will be spent by the Sindh government.

Addressing a joint news conference with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque at the Sindh Governor House, the federal minister said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting had agreed upon not revealing the share of both the governments.

However, he said unfortunately, a video clip of the PPP chairperson was making rounds on the social media in which the PPP chairperson was claiming that the Sindh government had major share in the KTP. Asad Umar said the stakeholders also should keep all the political differences aside and work jointly for the success of the historic transformation plan.

“The progress of Pakistan is linked with progress and development of Karachi, which is the economic hub of the country,” he said. The federal minister highlighted that a major hurdle to the development of the city was lack of total authority. Asad Umar expressed hope that the Sindh chief minister would be allowed by his party leadership to work jointly with the federal government for the betterment of Karachi.

To a question, Asad replied that under the first phase of transformation plan, rain drains would be completely cleaned, while the provincial government had taken responsibility to rehabilitate the displaced people from the illegal encroachments.

About the completion of public transport projects, Asad Umar said Green Line Bus Rapid Transport System would complete in 2021 and the Karachi Circular Railway would complete in 2023.

Ali Haider Zaidi said the historic transformation plan announced by the prime minister for Karachi was good news for Karachiites and both the federal and provincial governments had agreed to prosecute the plan jointly.

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque hailed the government for the announcement of plan. He said the plan was not a favor to Karachi but the right of the city.