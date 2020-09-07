Repair of dilapidated patch of KKH sought

ABBOTTABAD: A businessman belonging to Abbottabad has asked the prime minister to take notice of the dilapidated condition of the Karakoram Highway passing through the garrison city.

Muhammad Nazir, who is currently living in Islamabad, lodged a complaint through the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal, seeking rehabilitation of Karakoram Highway passing through the city.

He complained that rainwater accumulated on 10 kilometre patch of Karakoram Highway, making it difficult for the motorists and pedestrians to travel on the road. He maintained that the accumulation of the rainwater caused traffic jams on this patch of the Karakoram Highway.

“Whenever it rains in Abbottabad, the Mansehra Road gets filled with water, making it difficult for the people to use the road,” he wrote. “Our public representatives don’t bother to take into consideration the bad condition of the road and the difficulties faced by the general public at large,” he added.

He suggested that planning should be made to recondition the KKH from Havelian to Mangal interchanges with proper drainage system on Mansehra Road beside removal of all encroachment on the old Nullahs. He said that the drainage system should be built on priority basis. The maintenance work on Mansehra Road couldn’t address the issue, he added.