Defence Day ceremony at mausoleum of Major Tufail Shaheed held

BUREWALA: Like other parts of the country, the Defence Day was observed with great enthusiasm and zeal here on Sunday. The main ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Major Tufail Shaheed at Chak 253/EB Tufailabad. GOC 26-Div Bahawalpur Maj-Gen Faheem Mirza on the behalf of the Chief of Army Staff laid a floral wreath on the grave of Major Tufail Shaheed and offered Fateha. A contingent of the Pak Army presented guard of honour. Major Tufail Shaheed grandson Azmat Sultan, nephew Chaudhry Zia Akhtar and others also laid floral wreaths on the grave and offered Fateha.