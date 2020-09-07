close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2020

‘160,000 deaths caused by tobacco-related diseases in Pakistan every year’

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2020

Islamabad : Strategies need to be formulated for proper implementation of tobacco-related laws to reduce the burden of tobacco in the country.

General Secretary, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sanaullah Ghumman stated this while addressing a meeting organized by PANAH. General Secretary PANAH said that health is a fundamental right of the people and it is the first responsibility of the government to make it accessible to them. “Tobacco consumption could be reduced if there is a massive ban on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship,” he added. He said that in his research “The Tobacco Atlas” published on July 22, 2020, member of the Center for Health and Population Sciences Professor New York University Kamran Siddiqui made it clear that one out of every five adults in Pakistan uses tobacco regularly. “This has serious consequences for the country's public health and its economy.”

Latest News

More From Islamabad