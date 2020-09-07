Webinar on nuclear deterrence on Spet 9

Islamabad : “Nuclear deterrence theory encounters a situation in South Asia that is dissimilar from the context in which such theorization evolved, namely, the United States-Soviet Union confrontation and détente during the Cold War,” says Professor Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal of the School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University, says a press release.

The QAU professor will be addressing a webinar on “Nuclear Deterrence Stability in South Asia” on Wednesday (September 9) to be hosted by Association of Asia Scholars (AAS) Secretary General Dr Reena Marwah and chaired by AAS President Dr Swaran Singh. Professor Jaspal is of the view that “the absence of inclusive arms control agreement(s) between India and Pakistan; and China and India necessitate the South Asian nuclear-armed states to develop tactical and strategic nuclear weapons for the creditability of their deterrent forces.”