Founder Group opens office for ICCI elections

Islamabad : The ‘Founder Group’ has formally inaugurated its Central Election Office on Fazl-e-Haq Road, opposite Federal Government Services Polyclinic, to launch their campaign for the 2020-21 elections of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI), says a press release.

A ceremony held in this regard was attended by the Chairman of the Founder Group, Mian Akram Fareed, Chairman of the Election Campaign, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Co-Chairman Zafar Bakhtawari and Co-Chairman Sheikh Amir Waheed, along with a group of leading members of the business community of Islamabad.

Other prominent businessmen and industrialist who were present on the occasion included, Mian Shaukat Masood, Abur Rauf Alam, Khalid Javed, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Tariq Sadiq, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Chaudhary Wahiduddin, Nasir Qureshi, Nasir Bakhtawari, Ahmed Mughal, Amir Wahid, Khalid Chaudhry, Shahzad Abbasi, Naveed Malik, Ashfaq Chattha, Tahir

Abbasi, Malik Suhail Husain, Naeem Siddiqui, Malik Saghir and Chaudhry Masood. At the inaugural ceremony of the election office, the Founder Group also announced names of its candidates for the 2020-21 elections of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries.