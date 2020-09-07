‘Environment friendly trees to be planted along Nullah Leh’

Rawalpindi : A tree planting drive has been launched in Up-Country Enclosure as per the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mahmood Murtaza while addressing the tree plantation ceremony as a chief guest said that work on Ring Road should be started in November-December this year from which Rawalpindi-Islamabad region would develop. Chairman RDA said that plants would be planted around Nullah Leh which would be environment friendly and would also enhance the beauty of Rawalpindi.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Up Country Enclosure Akhtar Masood Abbasi, Shabbir Abbasi, Major Asim Khurshid, Mohammad Khalid Qureshi, Akhlaq Masood Sindhu, Usman Khan, Col. Raja Khalid Kamal Khan officiated the function at the Society.

Chairman RDA said that eco-friendly trees are beneficial for health. The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has done a great job by launching the Billion-Tsunami Tree project.

Tariq Murtaza said that the Nullah Leh project will increase investment. The Nullah Leh project will also facilitate travel from Rawalpindi to Jhelum and reduce traffic flow.

Chairman RDA congratulated the management of Up-Country Housing Society for organising the tree planting campaign and thanked the entire management.