CCTV cameras installed at ‘Panahgahs’

Islamabad : The shelter homes management has installed Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at all the ‘Panahgahs’ of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to ensure transparency in its affairs, besides safety of the dwellers.

“The move will not only provide secure environment to the residents of shelter homes but also help enhance monitoring of the establishments which will eventually lead to the better management and provision of all the required services to the daily wage earners,” Prime Minister’s Focal Person Naseem ur Rehman told this agency.

He said hectic efforts were underway to transform shelter homes into places that could truly depict the vision of Prime Minister of Imran Khan for the betterment of downtrodden segments of the society.